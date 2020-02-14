Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
William's Wonder x Chem Dog. Indica dominant in nature. Expect a couch lock coma upon impact. This strain is like smoking a brick wall of dank and is sure to put down the most seasoned of tokers.
on February 14th, 2020
I got some of this last night and the description above is right on point ... Knocked me out !! Love this strain