Redrover88
on July 4th, 2019
Moving back Oregon I was eager to try a good preroll. I wanted something on the go, convenient and at a reasonable price since I was on a budget. A few of my friends recommended the exotic blendz hybrid at a Lamota in the neighborhood.. I was skeptical at first being that you get 10 for 20.00. (What a deal!! 8P) )thinking it is bottom of the jar stuff. I tried the Gorilla Cookies which the budtender highly recommended. I was quite surprised after a few hits and it’s no bottom of the barrel stuff for sure. The prerolls where consistent and burned evenly with no running. I was very pleased with the effects and flavor. I was also able to share with a few new friends to try out as well. I highly recommend this product. TI is They also have indica and sativas too!