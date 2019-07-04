 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hybrid Pre-Rolls .5g 10-Pack

by Exotic Blendz

5.01
Exotic Blendz Cannabis Pre-rolls Hybrid Pre-Rolls .5g 10-Pack

About this product

Hybrid Pre-Rolls .5g 10-Pack by Exotic Blendz

1 customer review

5.01

Redrover88

Moving back Oregon I was eager to try a good preroll. I wanted something on the go, convenient and at a reasonable price since I was on a budget. A few of my friends recommended the exotic blendz hybrid at a Lamota in the neighborhood.. I was skeptical at first being that you get 10 for 20.00. (What a deal!! 8P) )thinking it is bottom of the jar stuff. I tried the Gorilla Cookies which the budtender highly recommended. I was quite surprised after a few hits and it’s no bottom of the barrel stuff for sure. The prerolls where consistent and burned evenly with no running. I was very pleased with the effects and flavor. I was also able to share with a few new friends to try out as well. I highly recommend this product. TI is They also have indica and sativas too!

About this brand

Established in Portland Oregon in 2018, Exotic Blendz specializes in creating prerolls that are consistent in the quality flower we source and organic hemp cones we use. We stand behind our customers offering the best value, and the most options of strains without compromising the quality of our products. Our 5 and 10 half gram packs include Sativa, Indica and Hybrid options that are each strain specific. You can find our products highlighted in Oregon Leaf or Leafly. Whether you want to relax and chill, feel lifted and ready, or share a pack of smooth and heavy with friends, our goal is to provide the best experience with our products and escape the ordinary.