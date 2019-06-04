 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Potion Lotion – 500mg (2oz.)

by Experience CBD

$39.99MSRP

About this product

Use our Potion Lotion for fast acting, natural pain relief. Made from pure Cannabidiol Oil from hemp this lotion is a natural Anti-inflammatory. This product works well for arthritis relief and skin disorders as well. Just rub lotion onto affected area.

Tjthomas

Walked into a store in Myrtle beach to look at hookahs, the sales rep noticed I was in pain. My legs were killing me from walking the strip. She pulled out a jar and said try this. At this point I'd try almost anything cause the ibuprofen I'd taken earlier hadn't worked. I rubbed a little on my thighs and continued talking to the rep. Within minutes I noticed my thighs didn't hurt any more. I asked for a little more and rubbed it on my calf and again the pain was gone. I COULDN'T BELIEVE IT. 65.00 was out of my budget but I had to have it. Well worth the it.

from Experience CBDon July 30th, 2019

We are so glad you found pain relief with Potion Lotion! Thanks for the great review!

timxgo

Just . bought this for my wife at 420 Superstore in Myrtle Beach. The staff let her put it on her rheumatoid arthritis in her thumbs and she saw an immediate effect. We will see how it goes.

from Experience CBDon October 30th, 2018

So glad you were able to see immediate results! Please keep us updated on your experience with the CBD Potion Lotion!

Experience CBD Logo
Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.