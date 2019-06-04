Tjthomas on June 4th, 2019

Walked into a store in Myrtle beach to look at hookahs, the sales rep noticed I was in pain. My legs were killing me from walking the strip. She pulled out a jar and said try this. At this point I'd try almost anything cause the ibuprofen I'd taken earlier hadn't worked. I rubbed a little on my thighs and continued talking to the rep. Within minutes I noticed my thighs didn't hurt any more. I asked for a little more and rubbed it on my calf and again the pain was gone. I COULDN'T BELIEVE IT. 65.00 was out of my budget but I had to have it. Well worth the it.