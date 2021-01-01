About this product

Why Choose CBD Potion Lotion? Our CBD Potion Lotion is specifically formulated to relieve any discomfort or irritation you may be experiencing to your skin, joints, bones, and more. CBD is not the only great ingredient added to this topical. With the proprietary blend of Aloe Vera, Cocoa Butter, and Chamomile, this is an excellent CBD product for all skin types and conditions.



Aloe Vera provides cooling comfort for your skin. Cocoa Butter provides moisture and protection. Furthermore, Chamomile is, widely used in the skincare industry, perfect for those suffering from itchy, irritated or dry skin. The greatest part about our CBD Potion Lotion is that there are no harsh chemicals added.



Each package is infused with high quality, full spectrum CBD and made in the USA.



Choose from 2 different strengths:



500mg (2 oz jar) / With Aloe

1000mg (4 oz jar) / With Aloe + Mint

Also available in our Customer's Favorite Bundle, check it out!



Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend gently rubbing small amounts of the lotion into affected area on the body. Keep away from eyes. For external use only.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 2.65 oz - 4.94 oz



SKU: 500mg: CBD500PL



1000mg: CBD1000PL



GTIN/UPC: 500mg: 810012400343



1000mg: 810012400350



Important Information

Full Spectrum Disclaimer

Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.



Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



Shipping Policy

At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.