Double Deja VU 5150ies Cartridge

by Extractioneering

Extractioneering Concentrates Cartridges Double Deja VU 5150ies Cartridge

About this product

Double Deja Vu grown by Coldframe. Our 5150ies are the perfect combination of distillate and HTFSE In the middle of the video is our 5150ies. Back in 2016 when customers suggested lowering prices and increasing potency, we listened. We created a very pure THC distillate and our first mix was 50% Distillate and 50% HTFSE. Check out the link for test results.

About this brand

Extractioneering Logo
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.

