About this product

Extractioneering's line of Pulp has been around for three years. But, never here in Oregon. We are able to create Pulp because we work with such incredibly small batches. After we create an extraction, which can take weeks or months to fully finish, we mix and match the smallest batches together to develop Pulp. Choosing which strains to mix together takes the utmost finesse and understanding of how Cannabinoids, Terpenes, and Flavours work together. It's really our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many extracts that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.