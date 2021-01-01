White Sunshine HTFSE Cartridge
by ExtractioneeringWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
White Sunshine HTFSE Cartridge, grown by Stardust Cultivation. Check out the link for test results. Made with 100% Cured Oleoresin, No CRC, Nothing Reintroduced, just pure Cannabis Extract.
About this brand
Extractioneering
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.