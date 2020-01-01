 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Go Hydro Adapter

by Exxus Vape

About this product

We are proud to offer the Exxus GO Hydro Adapter by Exxus Vape as the perfect accessory for your vaporizer. This adapter facilitates water filtration for the Exxus GO, resulting in a smoother and cooler vaping experience from your concentrates. Our adapter is fashioned from high-quality quartz glass and meets the high expectations that you have come to expect from our products. It is easy to install and easy to use.

About this brand

Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax. The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.