Ascend Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$29.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The 10:1 ratio capsules provide a gentle balance of THC alongside a concentrated CBD potency. This ratio allows the amazing benefits of THC to shine while keeping the psychoactive effect at bay. Per Serving: 12mg CBD / 1.2mg THC Per Package: 182mg CBD / 18mg THC
Be the first to review this product.