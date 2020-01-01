 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
10:1 CBD Ratio Series Capsule 200mg

by Fairwinds

Fairwinds Edibles Capsules 10:1 CBD Ratio Series Capsule 200mg

$30.00MSRP

About this product

The 10:1 ratio capsules provide a gentle balance of THC alongside a concentrated CBD potency. This ratio allows the amazing benefits of THC to shine while keeping the psychoactive effect at bay. Per Serving: 12mg CBD / 1.2mg THC Per Package: 182mg CBD / 18mg THC

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.