The Deep Sleep Tincture is one of three powerful products that make up the Fairwinds Essential Series. The unique blend of powerful essential oils, cannabis terpenes, and a 1:2 ratio of CBD to THC provides a synergy like no other. Leveraging off of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies alongside DOH-standard cannabis oil, this tincture displays modern cannabis science at its finest. Relying on the fast-acting absorption from the avocado oil base, the Deep Sleep Tincture is quick to take effect - without any lingering grogginess the next morning. This naturally-soothing formula is potent yet subtle, relaxing the mind without an overwhelming psychoactive experience. Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, MCT Oil, Essential Oil Blend, Herbal Extract Blend (Passionflower Extract, Valerian Root Extract, Magnolol Extract, Honokiol Extract), Cannabis Oil, Terpene Blend Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle] Per Dropper: 5mg THC / 3mg CBD per serving Per Bottle: 75mg THC / 45mg CBD per bottle
