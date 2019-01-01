About this product
Deeper Sleep was formulated using potent herbal extracts, a specific cannabinoid ratio, and a terpene blend to support a refreshing, full night’s rest. Designed to support sleep throughout the entire night, this powerful blend of botanical and cannabis components is long-lasting without the groggy feeling in the morning. While you sleep, the herbal ingredients are designed to promote detoxification of the liver and a reduction of inflammation, leaving you feeling rested and well the next morning! Ingredients: Indica Cannabis Concentrate, Herbal Extract (Ashwagandha, Theanine, Passionflower, Chamomile), Coconut Flakes, Gelatin Capsule Cannabinoids: [15 Servings per box] Per Serving: 5mg THC / 3mg CBD Per Package: 75mg THC / 45mg CBD
