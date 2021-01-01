 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Passion Flower - Koffee Breath Flower 3.5g

Passion Flower - Koffee Breath Flower 3.5g

by Fairwinds

Write a review
Fairwinds Cannabis Flower Passion Flower - Koffee Breath Flower 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tastes like cocoa, lemongrass, and potpourri Feels stimulating, uplifting, and joyful Top terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene Total terpenes: 1.2%

About this brand

Fairwinds Logo
Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review