About this product
Relying on a variety of cannabinoids from our full-spectrum oil and a powerful herbal blend, PM Relief is far more than your average CBD capsule. Designed to support the reduction of inflammation while promoting a clear mind and increased circulation, PM Relief keeps you comfortable and relaxed as your evening unwinds. Ingredients: Indica Cannabis Concentrate Oil, Herbal Extract Blend (Boswellia, Peony, Red Sage, Willow Bark, Chamomile, Passionflower), Coconut Flakes, Gelatin Capsule Cannabinoids: [10 servings per package] Per Serving: 7mg CBD / 2mg THC / 5mg THCA Per Package: 70mg CBD / 20mg THC / 50mg THCA
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.