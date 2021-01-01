About this product
Relying on a variety of cannabinoids from our full-spectrum oil and a powerful herbal blend, PM Relief is far more than your average CBD capsule. Designed to support the reduction of inflammation while promoting a clear mind and increased circulation, PM Relief keeps you comfortable and relaxed as your evening unwinds.
Ingredients: Indica Cannabis Concentrate Oil, Herbal Extract Blend (Boswellia, Peony, Red Sage, Willow Bark, Chamomile, Passionflower), Coconut Flakes, Gelatin Capsule
Cannabinoids: [10 servings per package]
Per Serving: 7mg CBD / 2mg THC / 5mg THCA
Per Package: 70mg CBD / 20mg THC / 50mg THCA
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
