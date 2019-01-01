About this product
The Release Vape is one of three powerful products that make up the Fairwinds Essential Series. The unique blend of powerful essential oils, clinical terpenes, and a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC provides a synergy like no other. Leveraging off of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies alongside the highest-quality cannabis oil, this vape displays modern cannabis science at its finest. Relying on a potent blend of clinically-proven essential oils, the Release Vape is quick to take effect, providing support for life’s most stressful moments. This naturally-relaxing formula is potent yet subtle, calming the mind without producing any overwhelming psychoactive experience. So when life’s challenges hit close to home, know that you have the support you need to find your release. Ingredients: Cannabis Concentrate, Cannabis Terpenes, Essential Oil Blend Cannabinoids: [Average Potency] 60% CBD 12% THC
