Kalvara Single
by Kalvara
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
20% Indica / 80% Sativa A cross between Dutch Haze and Blue Dream. Uplifting get-things-done effects of Dutch Haze combined with the sunshine happy effects of Blue Dream makes this strain a lovely daytime smoke. Beautiful pastel hues from the Blue Dream and the diesel funk of the Dutch Haze, you can't help but be happy :-).
Be the first to review this product.