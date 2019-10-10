Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Candy Queen 30% Indica / 70% Sativa Candy Queen is a cross between Candy Kush and Space Queen. With hints of hibiscus and fresh cut pears, this relaxing, clear-headed sativa-dominant hybrid emanates chill vibes and seems made for bright days. Offering a mental clarity that enables activity, it also provides a body high that is relaxing without being heavy. This strain both looks and smells deeply minty, with a heavy coat of frosting and an exhale that is very light and sweet.
on October 10th, 2019
My favorite.... Pulls me into happy/positive state, not too heavy on the mind and my whole body feels like it is being massaged. I am so happy I found this.