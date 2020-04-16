Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Diesel Thai is a Sativa dominant hybrid. Though the exact ratio is unknown, her growth structure, flowering time, potency results, and analysis of the felt effect have led us to label her as 70% Sativa. Sweet smelling like sour candy, specifically like the cherry flavored sour powder in a FunDip candy pouch, our Diesel Thai has a thoughtful energetic sativa high. Lacking the anxious buzz of many sativas, the uplifting high of this hybrid includes a balancing mellowness. We were gifted a cutting of the Diesel Thai by a friendly old hippie living in the most remote reaches of the Olympic Peninsula, very near the Hoh Rainforest.
on April 16th, 2020
Damn this stuff is tasty. It’s definitely more on the cerebral side than body buzz side of things in my opinion, which was a perfect way to start the day. It also has a crazy unique flavour. The sour notes really come through. Like a lot a lot. 10/10 would def smoke again, prob will in a couple hours.
on June 11th, 2019
Like pretty much everything from these guys this is fire. Picked up a gram and the first thing you notice through the package is damn that's frosty. It claims 29.1% total cannabinoids and a ration of 30% ind 70% sat. I'm always suspicious of thc numbers because if you believe them then pretty much all legal herb you find is up in the 20's and when you look and smell some of these you know damn well it's a lie. I believe these numbers. This stuff is strong. As soon as you crack the package the smell of DANK fills the house. Literally one gram I could smell from the living room which takes me back to the 90's and stuff I smoked here on the Olympic peninsula back then. This stuff says it has 2.06% total terpenes and I believe it. The buds are nice well developed . It looks like there's some dark color to it but it's hard to tell there's so much frosty. The high hit me after one bong Rip. For about ten minutes after taking it I felt like I was getting higher and higher. The bowl was three rips. And I was done. Total trippy happy high. Definitley recommend this and anything else from falcanna. You cannot go wrong. I also picked up Pacific purple and royal grape from them. Both are insanely good on the indica side. Though for me I don't really get the energy sativa. Sleepy indica effects. I just get baked so get out and give these guys a try if you haven't already. You won't be disappointed.
Wow! Thank you so much for the detailed feedback. We love hearing from our fans especially about our popular strain Diesel Thai. Enjoy! -Team Falcanna
on March 9th, 2019
Relaxation that I feel I can take either way I want. Staying up longer or calling it a night. A pleasant, everything is okay feeling. Nice taste of earthy diesel with a bit of sweetness. A fine smoke and a great mood lifter. I tend to like the euphoric effects or pain relief. Sometimes I mix them together. I need to see if any more of this strain is available tomorrow. I bought a 2 pack joints and smoke it in a bowl.
Thank you so much for your awesome review we really appreciate it! -Falcanna