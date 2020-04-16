Ajc79 on June 11th, 2019

Like pretty much everything from these guys this is fire. Picked up a gram and the first thing you notice through the package is damn that's frosty. It claims 29.1% total cannabinoids and a ration of 30% ind 70% sat. I'm always suspicious of thc numbers because if you believe them then pretty much all legal herb you find is up in the 20's and when you look and smell some of these you know damn well it's a lie. I believe these numbers. This stuff is strong. As soon as you crack the package the smell of DANK fills the house. Literally one gram I could smell from the living room which takes me back to the 90's and stuff I smoked here on the Olympic peninsula back then. This stuff says it has 2.06% total terpenes and I believe it. The buds are nice well developed . It looks like there's some dark color to it but it's hard to tell there's so much frosty. The high hit me after one bong Rip. For about ten minutes after taking it I felt like I was getting higher and higher. The bowl was three rips. And I was done. Total trippy happy high. Definitley recommend this and anything else from falcanna. You cannot go wrong. I also picked up Pacific purple and royal grape from them. Both are insanely good on the indica side. Though for me I don't really get the energy sativa. Sleepy indica effects. I just get baked so get out and give these guys a try if you haven't already. You won't be disappointed.