Pacific Blue is Falcanna's premier flagship cannabis strain and its genetics are exclusive to the the Falcanna strain family. Pacific Blue is an indica-dominant (80%) hybrid cross of (Pre-'98 Bubba Kush x DJ Short BlueBerry) backcrossed to Pre-'98 Bubba Kush. Pacific Blue has a smell and taste that are both a mix of a sweet/sour skunk with accents of 'sugary kush'. Pacific Blue affects different people in different ways, but generally yields a very balanced high and make you happy immediately happy after smoking it. Falcanna's Pacific Blue THC levels test consistently in the upper 20%s and it is a good strain for mood relaxation, stress, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, migraine headaches and stomach problems.
on January 9th, 2018
If I could smoke one strain for the rest of my life, it would be this one. There are too many good things to say about Pacific Blue. Amazing taste, incredible high. Perfect for every occasion. This strain brings out the creative in me and puts me in a blissful mood without making me cloudy. Flawless hybrid with pretty buds and great flavor. 11 out of 10 recommend.
PB definitely sets the tone of your day, we appreciate the review and hope you continue trying our iconic strain and of course our new ones such as lemon cookies, berry sunset and Stradivarius.
Pacific Blue by Falcanna is a flavorful cut with a THC content that consistently reaches above 20%. This indica-dominant strain was bred by crossing the legendary Kush powerhouse Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the fruity phenom DJ Short Blueberry. These robust and flavorful genetics offer aromas of sweet skunk and blueberry with a smooth floral aftertaste. Pacific Blue’s effects vary with dosage, but the onset is calming and euphoric, insulating the consumer in carefree bliss. This strain can get rather sedating with continued consumption, weighing on the limbs and gluing the body to the couch. Utilize Falcanna’s Pacific Blue to help with headaches, nausea, anxiety, and restlessness.