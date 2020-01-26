Pointsvanish
on January 26th, 2020
Perfectly cured. Broke up and smoked wonderfully in a joint. Sweet taste. Not a strain for motivation but great for relaxing after a long day.
Pacific Purple 90% Indica / 10% Sativa Pacific Blue crossed with Purple Kush - This heavy-hitting strain has the pleasantness of Pacific Blue in the body with a little extra 'let's sit down on a couch' to it. A dark purple colored bud with nice plump crystal covered calyxes combined with a black currant and Merlot smell makes this new cross a unique addition.
on August 19th, 2019
This is not a strain to be working on. I was trying to do a project around the house and couldn't concentrate on anything. I found my couch and Netflix and life was GREAT. Very nice taste.
That's good to know, we love hearing different reviews about our Pacific Purple. We hope you found some great movies to watch on the couch. -Team Falcanna