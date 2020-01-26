 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Pacific Purple

Pacific Purple

by Falcanna

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Falcanna Cannabis Flower Pacific Purple
Falcanna Cannabis Flower Pacific Purple

About this product

Pacific Purple 90% Indica / 10% Sativa Pacific Blue crossed with Purple Kush - This heavy-hitting strain has the pleasantness of Pacific Blue in the body with a little extra 'let's sit down on a couch' to it. A dark purple colored bud with nice plump crystal covered calyxes combined with a black currant and Merlot smell makes this new cross a unique addition.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Pointsvanish

Perfectly cured. Broke up and smoked wonderfully in a joint. Sweet taste. Not a strain for motivation but great for relaxing after a long day.

bigdaddyj73

This is not a strain to be working on. I was trying to do a project around the house and couldn't concentrate on anything. I found my couch and Netflix and life was GREAT. Very nice taste.

from Falcannaon October 7th, 2019

That's good to know, we love hearing different reviews about our Pacific Purple. We hope you found some great movies to watch on the couch. -Team Falcanna

About this brand

Falcanna Logo
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.