CBDAILY™ Softgels | 900mg CBD

by Farmacy Bliss

4.822
$65.99MSRP

About this product

--- Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save --- • 30mg full spectrum CBD oil • Also contains CBDA, CBC, CBG, CBDV, THC (<0.3%) • 30 softgels per bottle • CO2 extracted from organically-grown hemp • GMO-free, gluten free, dairy free • Free of additives, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents • Grown in Holland, made in USA Suggested usage: One softgel, 1-2 times daily, or as directed by a healthcare professional. Best taken on an empty stomach 20-30 minutes before food. Optimized formula. Farmacy Bliss full spectrum softgels are CO2-extracted and carefully processed to preserve and optimize all of the natural phytocannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant, such as CBDa, CBC, CBN, CBL, CBDv, and THC. It’s pure, potent CBD for effective, natural relief. Farmacy Bliss softgels are lab-certified and 100% free of heavy metals, additives, solvents, and pesticides as well as GMO-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free. Softgels have a traditional appeal and are suitable for users of almost any age. Softgels have higher absorption rates compared to tablets and capsules. When softgels are swallowed, the contents are soon released in the gastric juice and absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract into the bloodstream. This results in rapid onset of desired therapeutic effects. Relief from stress, anxiety and pain. Are you a professional with a stressful job? A mom balancing children and a million other things? An athlete experiencing muscle pain? Or someone with a chronic disease? Whatever challenges life is sending your way, our products can help you stay calm and focused while providing relief, so that you can concentrate on the things that matter most. Full spectrum relief from pain, anxiety, and chronic conditions from a powerful, natural plant. Many studies have shown CBD to be an effective treatment for a plethora of ailments and conditions, such as: anxiety, depression, diabetes, epilepsy, MS, cancer, chronic acne, fibromyalgia, PTSD, Parkinson’s, Crohn’s disease, chronic pain, alcoholism, smoking addiction and more. However, different forms of CBD consumption (vaping, ingestion, sublingual, topical) produce different results, and you should consult with a medical professional prior to using CBD to treat the aforementioned conditions. --- Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save ---

22 customer reviews

Danielle_Balog

This was my first experience with CBD softgels and I'm impressed! Easy to consume and the calming effects are legit. Shipping was very fast and it was easy to place my order. Will purchase from again.

TMark1

Fast delivery, company easy to deal with. I've been taking one 30mg softgels daily for about a month. Seems to help with anxiety and joint pain, Plan to continue to use this brand as it works better that two others I've tried.

Dmoya

Thanks to these plus the cape pen my wife doesn't suffer from attacks of depression or anxiety attacks anymore. She also sleeps better and is more relaxed during the day, her mood is steady and good. Would recommend over anti-depressants any day.

About this brand

Farmacy Bliss was born out of a desire to help a dear family member in a time of a serious health crisis. As we searched for ways to help her find relief naturally, we discovered the incredible potential of hemp-derived CBD. This led us to delve deep into research and development to create a pure and potent CBD product that delivered real results. This formula, and the relief it provided, was so effective that it quickly gained demand among friends and family. This marked a turning point in our lives. So in 2017 we created Farmacy Bliss to pursue a burning desire to make our pure, full spectrum, solvent-free, medical grade CBD formulation available to anyone seeking relief or who simply wants to de-stress and experience an enhanced sense of wellbeing. We are humbled and grateful to work side-by-side with a dedicated family team and to bring our different backgrounds and skills to something we are very passionate about - contributing to the health and wellness of thousands of people by providing CBD products formulated to deliver the purest and most effective results possible. This is an exciting time for all of us as we continue to learn from the ever growing body of evidence that hemp-derived, full spectrum CBD has an extraordinary ability to engage our body's own endocannabinoid system to reduce pain, inflammation, anxiety, and promote a state of greater wellness. If you have any questions about our products and how they can help you, please reach out to us and we’ll be happy to help. In Health & Happiness, The Farmacy Bliss team