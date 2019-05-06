 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBDOSING™ Drops | 1500mg CBD

CBDOSING™ Drops | 1500mg CBD

by Farmacy Bliss

Skip to Reviews
4.611
Farmacy Bliss Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBDOSING™ Drops | 1500mg CBD
Farmacy Bliss Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBDOSING™ Drops | 1500mg CBD
Farmacy Bliss Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBDOSING™ Drops | 1500mg CBD
Farmacy Bliss Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBDOSING™ Drops | 1500mg CBD

$119.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

--- Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save --- • 1500mg full spectrum CBD • Calibrated dropper for precise dosage • 50mg of CBD per dropper • Also contains CBG, THC (<0.3%) • 30ml bottle (1fl oz) • Extracted from organically-grown hemp • GMO-free, gluten free, dairy free • Free of additives, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents • Other ingredients: MCT • Made in USA Suggested usage: Shake well before use. Take half or one (1ml) dropper once a day, or as directed by a healthcare professional. Hold drops under the tongue for 20-30 seconds or longer. Optimized formula. Farmacy Bliss full spectrum oil drops are extracted and carefully processed to preserve and optimize all of the natural phytocannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant, such as CBG, and THC. It’s pure, potent CBD for effective, natural relief. Farmacy Bliss drops are lab-certified and 100% free of heavy metals, additives, solvents, and pesticides as well as GMO-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free. Drops are a popular and versatile way of taking CBD and regulating dosage. They’re taken sublingually for fast absorption, can be taken with food, and are used for just about any condition. With the mucosal or sublingual method, it is absorbed straight into the bloodstream by the capillaries under the tongue, which means not only is more CBD available to the body, but it also acts quicker than if swallowed. It takes about 1-5 minutes for sublingual drops to take effect. Relief from stress, anxiety and pain. Are you a professional with a stressful job? A mom balancing children and a million other things? An athlete experiencing muscle pain? Or someone with a chronic disease? Whatever challenges life is sending your way, our products can help you stay calm and focused while providing relief, so that you can concentrate on the things that matter most. Full-spectrum relief from pain, anxiety, and chronic conditions from a powerful, natural plant. --- Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save ---

11 customer reviews

Show all
4.611

write a review

Ginamoon

Bought this for stress relief - but Got so much more! I have tried so many products and so many brands - gummies, vapes, creams. This tincture besides being tasty and cinveneient is a God Sent! It helps relieve my headaches, totally takes care if my anxiety, and just keeps me super balanced. I always have it in my purse - and take it throughout the day for any discomfort and any stress. Awesome little bottle! Happy I found it!

Daniel432

This is by far the best CBD on the market. Smooth, natural taste, fast acting and great price. Helps with sleep, inflammation, anxiety and so many other things. All this company's other products are also pretty amazing.

Maya1

I like CBD drops for being extremely fast and effective. I have autoimmune disease and this product helps with many symptoms. It calms, reduces inflammation, and helps with sleep. I highly recommend this product.

About this brand

Farmacy Bliss Logo
Farmacy Bliss was born out of a desire to help a dear family member in a time of a serious health crisis. As we searched for ways to help her find relief naturally, we discovered the incredible potential of hemp-derived CBD. This led us to delve deep into research and development to create a pure and potent CBD product that delivered real results. This formula, and the relief it provided, was so effective that it quickly gained demand among friends and family. This marked a turning point in our lives. So in 2017 we created Farmacy Bliss to pursue a burning desire to make our pure, full spectrum, solvent-free, medical grade CBD formulation available to anyone seeking relief or who simply wants to de-stress and experience an enhanced sense of wellbeing. We are humbled and grateful to work side-by-side with a dedicated family team and to bring our different backgrounds and skills to something we are very passionate about - contributing to the health and wellness of thousands of people by providing CBD products formulated to deliver the purest and most effective results possible. This is an exciting time for all of us as we continue to learn from the ever growing body of evidence that hemp-derived, full spectrum CBD has an extraordinary ability to engage our body's own endocannabinoid system to reduce pain, inflammation, anxiety, and promote a state of greater wellness. If you have any questions about our products and how they can help you, please reach out to us and we’ll be happy to help. In Health & Happiness, The Farmacy Bliss team