Californian Snow

by Fast Buds

DESCRIPTION This is the rarest and most daring strain created by our team of botanists. Californian Snow is a cross between an American Old School Hot California strain and a Canadian Ruderalis that we discovered in late 2013. It is quite stable and displays a greater percentage of Sativa phenotypes, though it incorporates Indica genetics. The mature plant is thickly dusted with snow when at peak flowering. That's why it's named Californian Snow - the buds are so covered with resin they appear to be snowy like the summit of a snow-covered mountain that looms above a warm, sunny California valley. You'll be wishing you could be shreddin' the gnar on the main cola with your snowboard! It looks awesome bro! Taste As for flavors, it's a really sweet strain, like a delectable slice of cake. It offers a range of sweet sensations with a bitter aftertaste, and citrus notes reminiscent of lime. It's like an apple pie with sour cream - truly impressive! Effect When first consumed, it fully seizes the moment, then blasts forward into time, with the effects only lasting a half hour. It's like going downhill on your board full speed - quick and fleeting but unforgettable. Its effects are instantaneous - a thud on the body and a sweet cloud of candy in the brain. A paradise come true for those who want to see the snow. Before you know it you'll fall outside the window and into warm Cali in a t-shirt and a bathing suit. Growing A 18/6 photoperiod will give exquisite results just 8 weeks from germination. It is a nice and easy strain that will respond very well. Your harvest may offer about 250 grams per plant (9 oz), which makes it ideal for those looking for a very profitable option. Californian Snow's height will rarely exceed 130 cm (50 inches) while it usually stays at about 80 cm (30 inches), and it's suitable for both indoor and outdoor grows. But we recommend cultivation under HIDs. We've created this strain for marijuana growers who live in cold areas that experience very short summers. If that's you, this is a variety that you can start smoking during early winter. Rest assured it'll take you to nice warm places like sunny California. For outdoor grows in warm climates, you can reap four harvests in a single growing season. From the fourth week of flowering it begins to emanate lime and citrus aromas, so we recommend that you use carbon filters if growing indoors. Its THC content is a more than healthy 19%, and its CBD content is 1%. A worthy composition of time tested varieties currently enshrined as superb modern medicinal cannabis that's great for stress and anxiety. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Apple Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa/indica Genetics: USA, Californian autoflowering Flowering: 8 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.2 pounds per light Harvest EU: 400-550g/m2 50-250 g/plant Height US: up to 40 inches Height EU: 80 - 130cm THC: Very high CBD: 1% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/californian-snow #CalifornianSnow #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

DrowJoint

Exactly as Gunnerman, I'm in week 7 and it's not even near finished. Probably very bad stabilization. The other plants in my indoor are phenomenal, and this one is small, very thin buds and late bloom. Wouldn't recommend at all.

Gunnerman1

All my autos came into flower at different times and saying 8 week's from germination I'm almost 6 week's done and looking nowhere near looking like it's time to harvest can anyone help me why this is

anown

Light green buds with very smooth tasting for all day usage, The lemon is there for sure, but in more complex aromas than all the lemon buds out there. Uplifting, talkative and energizing high, that will keep you buzze for some time. Very ease to grow even for a new grower (with marvellous results I must say), that I recommend for sure for all tpe of users and growers

About this brand

We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.