About this product

Description

Californian snow is the result of a crossing between a Cali’ Sativa and our very own autoflowering genetics. The result is a snow capped plant with a frosty main cola, 23% THC levels, and strong sweet and sour taste and fragrance. An easy going Sativa that’d be great for beginners.



Bud description

Frostbitten buds. These nugs will boast a rich green color that’ll be glazed in a thick layer of white crystals, showing it potency even before being smoked.



Smoke report

High as a mountain. A very heady euphoric high. Uplifting and vitalising, this strain is ideal for anyone looking to have great conversations at a social event or for some creative writing or drawing.



Plant Appearance

Staying true to her Sativa heritage, this plant will grow tall with a large internodal spacing. Growers could be looking at plants attaining 1.3m in height. She’ll develop a large main cola with some side branches, all densely frosty crystals, from the sugar leaves to the buds themselves.



Grow Tips

A manageable Sativa, but indoor growers will want to have around 2m in vertical space to accommodate this strain. Outdoors is where she’ll really shine, although you may want to invest in a few stakes to help support a bud encumbered plant. Other than her basic needs this plant is easy going and will be ready for harvest by week 9-10.



Taste

A smooth smoking Sativa that won’t scratch the throat and that’ll leave a mellow, yet present, sweet and sour taste on your palate reminding you of Sour Apples and candy. Like taking a bite out of a ripe green apple.

SPECS



Taste: Apple

Room: Indoor | Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: sativa/indica

Genetics: USA, Californian autoflowering

Flowering: 8 weeks from germination

Harvest US: 14-19 oz per lamp 2-9oz/Plant

Harvest EU: 400-550 gr/m2 50-250 g/plant

Height US: 31 - 51 inches

Height EU: 80 - 130cm

THC: 23%

CBD: <1%

Autoflowering: Yes



Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/californian-snow