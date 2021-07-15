 Loading…

Hybrid

12% Sour Space Candy

by FAT FIRE CAKE

FAT FIRE CAKE Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC 12% Sour Space Candy

FAT FIRE CAKE Logo
Tired of paying outrageous prices? FAT FIRE CAKE has everything you need! 10% off store-wide for Veterans.

Sour Space Candy

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

