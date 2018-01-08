ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 237 reviews

Sour Tsunami

Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.

Effects

185 people reported 1262 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 42%
Focused 32%
Uplifted 30%
Euphoric 21%
Pain 43%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 24%
Inflammation 21%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 7%
Headache 3%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

237

Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Tsunami
First strain child
WTF
child
Second strain child
Swiss Tsunami
child

