30mg CBD Apple Candy

by Feel Good Edibles

About this product

These apple candies enriched with pure hemp extract will make your taste buds tingle with crisp goodness. Sit back, relax and experience the wonderful effects of CBD. Three 10mg Candys per package.

2 customer reviews

andyfranz

Seems to work as described. Delivery was fast. It helped me manage my anxiety and had other benefits too.

from Feel Good Edibleson September 13th, 2018

Thank you for your feedback!!!

georgiadavies

I recommend this this helps me sleep relaxes my anxiety my stress and it helps my children too

from Feel Good Edibleson September 13th, 2018

Hey, thank you for the feedback. But I rather would be careful giving this gummies to children, if they don't have obvious problems with anxiety and stress.

About this brand

Our mission is your happiness. We want to bring a touch of paradise and relaxation into your everyday life with our fun sweet tasting CBD Edibles. Enjoy the mouthwatering fruity flavors and Feel Good once the effect kicks in. Experience the wave of positive emotions and beat everyday stress without intoxicating your body. The effects are mild but just enough for you to spend your day with a relaxed mind and joyful spirit.