andyfranz
on September 13th, 2018
Seems to work as described. Delivery was fast. It helped me manage my anxiety and had other benefits too.
from Feel Good Edibleson September 13th, 2018
Thank you for your feedback!!!
These apple candies enriched with pure hemp extract will make your taste buds tingle with crisp goodness. Sit back, relax and experience the wonderful effects of CBD. Three 10mg Candys per package.
on September 13th, 2018
I recommend this this helps me sleep relaxes my anxiety my stress and it helps my children too
Hey, thank you for the feedback. But I rather would be careful giving this gummies to children, if they don't have obvious problems with anxiety and stress.