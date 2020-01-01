 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Auto Kush

About this product

Genetic lineage: Hindu Kush x Ruderalis Indoor: 10-12 weeks (start to finish) Outdoor: Yes, 10-12 weeks (start to finish). Height: Indoor: 100-120 cm | Outdoor: 120-140 cm Yield: Indoor: 30-50 g/m2 | Outdoor: 40-100 g/plant Taste/smell: Dank Hashish taste. A pleasantly musky, Haze-like smell Effect: More sedative and narcotic than our Lemon Kush An automatic version of the cannabis strain named after the Hindu Kush mountain range. Kush cannabis plants hail from the region bordering with Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Northern India. This Auto Kush can be grown in just about any environment thanks to its Ruderalis genes, which encourage flowering even at very high altitudes and under difficult environmental conditions. Auto Kush produces medium-sized plants, about 100 - 120 cm tall, with fairly long and sticky buds. A potent autoflowering strain with many sidebranches. It is slightly less compact than the original Kush. Buds become coated with abundant trichome formation when fully matured. You can actually see how good the end product is going to be before clipping. The taste is dank and hash-like with a subtle hint of Indian spice enhanced with a faint tinge of incense smell in the smoke. The smell is a pleasant musky haze-like smell. The effect is typically Kush-like with a very heavy body stone. We at Female Seeds say that it is more narcotic than its Lemon Kush ancestor.

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."