About this product

Genetic lineage: Hindu Kush x Ruderalis

Indoor: 10-12 weeks (start to finish)

Outdoor: Yes, 10-12 weeks (start to finish).

Height: Indoor: 100-120 cm | Outdoor: 120-140 cm

Yield: Indoor: 30-50 g/m2 | Outdoor: 40-100 g/plant

Taste/smell: Dank Hashish taste. A pleasantly musky, Haze-like smell

Effect: More sedative and narcotic than our Lemon Kush



An automatic version of the cannabis strain named after the Hindu Kush mountain range. Kush cannabis plants hail from the region bordering with Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Northern India. This Auto Kush can be grown in just about any environment thanks to its Ruderalis genes, which encourage flowering even at very high altitudes and under difficult environmental conditions.



Auto Kush produces medium-sized plants, about 100 - 120 cm tall, with fairly long and sticky buds. A potent autoflowering strain with many sidebranches. It is slightly less compact than the original Kush. Buds become coated with abundant trichome formation when fully matured. You can actually see how good the end product is going to be before clipping. The taste is dank and hash-like with a subtle hint of Indian spice enhanced with a faint tinge of incense smell in the smoke. The smell is a pleasant musky haze-like smell.



The effect is typically Kush-like with a very heavy body stone. We at Female Seeds say that it is more narcotic than its Lemon Kush ancestor.