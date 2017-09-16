Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Genetic lineage: C99 x White Grapefruit Indoor: 8-9 weeks Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 80-100 cm | Outdoor: 100-200 cm Yield: Indoor: 350-500 g/m² | Outdoor: 450-600 gr/plant Taste/smell: Extremely fruity smell and a delicate and intense taste of tropical fruit Effect: A stimulating, creative and energetic high. A social high SexBud is the product of years of hard work. This is the spectular result of a cross of a special White Grapefruit phenotype with our legendary C99. Sexbud was launched only recently (2015) and has since been gaining popularity rapidly. It is an improved version of the C99 and she maintains its Sativa traits, although the leaf structure is more Indica inclined. SexBud develops with typical Sativa-like characteristic, meaning a tall structure with larger internodal spacing: SexBud responds very well to cloning, LST as well as SCROG and SOG. She develops with frosty and hairy buds. SexBud can be grown in just about any environment and does very well outdoor as long as temperatures aren't too low or too high. What truly sets this strain apart from any other strain is the luscious smell and taste. The odour is very complex with hints of Grapefruit, Pineapple and Peach. These are only a few of the exciting fragrances people have described. Sexbud has a highly energising and uplifting Sativa high, truly creative and highly sensually stimulating. It is great for losing inhibitions, maintaining a high energy level and getting creative with a willing partner! That is how Sexbud got her name. The effect works best when used in moderation and can bring the sexual experiences to new heights.
on September 16th, 2017
This flower took my breath away when i read it..that lil voice in my head was telling me..thats my soulmate
on September 16th, 2017
This flower took my breath away when i read it..that lil voice in my head was telling me..thats my soulmate
on August 15th, 2017
Sex Bud is a C99 x Skunk1 hybrid medicine. Awesome bag appeal. Its listed as a sativa, but what i recieved was more of a 50/50 effect. She smells like tropical and earthy scents mixed together. A very decent stone with a finish that helps relax and unwind. I would recommend this bud for everyone. Not overpowering. You can taste and feel the C99 heritage in this whiteish looking bud.