by Female Seeds

4.73
Genetic lineage: C99 x White Grapefruit Indoor: 8-9 weeks Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 80-100 cm | Outdoor: 100-200 cm Yield: Indoor: 350-500 g/m² | Outdoor: 450-600 gr/plant Taste/smell: Extremely fruity smell and a delicate and intense taste of tropical fruit Effect: A stimulating, creative and energetic high. A social high SexBud is the product of years of hard work. This is the spectular result of a cross of a special White Grapefruit phenotype with our legendary C99. Sexbud was launched only recently (2015) and has since been gaining popularity rapidly. It is an improved version of the C99 and she maintains its Sativa traits, although the leaf structure is more Indica inclined. SexBud develops with typical Sativa-like characteristic, meaning a tall structure with larger internodal spacing: SexBud responds very well to cloning, LST as well as SCROG and SOG. She develops with frosty and hairy buds. SexBud can be grown in just about any environment and does very well outdoor as long as temperatures aren't too low or too high. What truly sets this strain apart from any other strain is the luscious smell and taste. The odour is very complex with hints of Grapefruit, Pineapple and Peach. These are only a few of the exciting fragrances people have described. Sexbud has a highly energising and uplifting Sativa high, truly creative and highly sensually stimulating. It is great for losing inhibitions, maintaining a high energy level and getting creative with a willing partner! That is how Sexbud got her name. The effect works best when used in moderation and can bring the sexual experiences to new heights.

This flower took my breath away when i read it..that lil voice in my head was telling me..thats my soulmate

This flower took my breath away when i read it..that lil voice in my head was telling me..thats my soulmate

Sex Bud is a C99 x Skunk1 hybrid medicine. Awesome bag appeal. Its listed as a sativa, but what i recieved was more of a 50/50 effect. She smells like tropical and earthy scents mixed together. A very decent stone with a finish that helps relax and unwind. I would recommend this bud for everyone. Not overpowering. You can taste and feel the C99 heritage in this whiteish looking bud.

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."