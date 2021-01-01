About this product

Genetic lineage: C99 x White Grapefruit

Indoor: 8-9 weeks

Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods

Height: Indoor: 80-100 cm | Outdoor: 100-200 cm

Yield: Indoor: 350-500 g/m² | Outdoor: 450-600 gr/plant

Taste/smell: Extremely fruity smell and a delicate and intense taste of tropical fruit

Effect: A stimulating, creative and energetic high. A social high



SexBud is the product of years of hard work. This is the spectular result of a cross of a special White Grapefruit phenotype with our legendary C99. Sexbud was launched only recently (2015) and has since been gaining popularity rapidly.



It is an improved version of the C99 and she maintains its Sativa traits, although the leaf structure is more Indica inclined. SexBud develops with typical Sativa-like characteristic, meaning a tall structure with larger internodal spacing: SexBud responds very well to cloning, LST as well as SCROG and SOG. She develops with frosty and hairy buds. SexBud can be grown in just about any environment and does very well outdoor as long as temperatures aren't too low or too high.



What truly sets this strain apart from any other strain is the luscious smell and taste. The odour is very complex with hints of Grapefruit, Pineapple and Peach. These are only a few of the exciting fragrances people have described.



Sexbud has a highly energising and uplifting Sativa high, truly creative and highly sensually stimulating. It is great for losing inhibitions, maintaining a high energy level and getting creative with a willing partner! That is how Sexbud got her name. The effect works best when used in moderation and can bring the sexual experiences to new heights.