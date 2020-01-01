 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Skunk Special

Genetic lineage: Mexican x Columbian Sativa Indoor: 8-10 weeks Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 70-90 cm | Outdoor: 100-200 cm Yield: Indoor: 400-450 g/m² | Outdoor: 500-800 g/plant Taste/smell: A rich and intense Skunky, sweet taste. Pungent and citrus, cat-piss smell Effect: A mildly relaxing body high combined with a very pleasant head high Our Skunk Special, a.k.a. Red Skunk, stems from the infamous Red Skunk clones that conquered the Netherlands in the late eighties/ early nineties. Ferry started working on the Skunk Special in the nineties. The Skunk Special is the result of several S1 lines inbred with a 25% of Automatic. The current line was selected over several generations in order to retain the right and essential Skunk features, yet creating a fast flowering strain. Showing almost no variety between the individuals, this is among the most stable and homogenous strains since it was selected from a few thousand plants. This Skunk Special is a powerful and strong plant with thick, solid stems, creating massively tight buds during the flowering stage. The Skunk Special has gorgeous looking red pistils that give this plant an amazing bag appeal. Skunk Special is suitable for indoor, greenhouses and outdoors if grown in temperate and/or the warm Mediterranean climate. It is a massive yielding outdoor behemoth with amazing trichome production. Skunk Special likes to be fed with good nutrients. Start feeding light and gradually increase the nutes for optimal growth. Light feeding also helps you steer clear from any deficiencies. She definitely likes a lot of light. To be more specific far red spectrum is what helps her reach her full potential in yield. The smell can be described as extremely pungent and citral with the classic cat-piss smell of the old-school Skunk. It is a very clean smoke. A Skunky and slightly sweet taste that is pleasantly acidic towards at the end. A mildly relaxing body high that causes a tingling sensation combined with a very pleasant head high.

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."