About this product

Genetic lineage: Mexican x Columbian Sativa

Indoor: 8-10 weeks

Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods

Height: Indoor: 70-90 cm | Outdoor: 100-200 cm

Yield: Indoor: 400-450 g/m² | Outdoor: 500-800 g/plant

Taste/smell: A rich and intense Skunky, sweet taste. Pungent and citrus, cat-piss smell

Effect: A mildly relaxing body high combined with a very pleasant head high



Our Skunk Special, a.k.a. Red Skunk, stems from the infamous Red Skunk clones that conquered the Netherlands in the late eighties/ early nineties. Ferry started working on the Skunk Special in the nineties. The Skunk Special is the result of several S1 lines inbred with a 25% of Automatic. The current line was selected over several generations in order to retain the right and essential Skunk features, yet creating a fast flowering strain.



Showing almost no variety between the individuals, this is among the most stable and homogenous strains since it was selected from a few thousand plants. This Skunk Special is a powerful and strong plant with thick, solid stems, creating massively tight buds during the flowering stage. The Skunk Special has gorgeous looking red pistils that give this plant an amazing bag appeal.



Skunk Special is suitable for indoor, greenhouses and outdoors if grown in temperate and/or the warm Mediterranean climate. It is a massive yielding outdoor behemoth with amazing trichome production.



Skunk Special likes to be fed with good nutrients. Start feeding light and gradually increase the nutes for optimal growth. Light feeding also helps you steer clear from any deficiencies. She definitely likes a lot of light. To be more specific far red spectrum is what helps her reach her full potential in yield.



The smell can be described as extremely pungent and citral with the classic cat-piss smell of the old-school Skunk. It is a very clean smoke. A Skunky and slightly sweet taste that is pleasantly acidic towards at the end. A mildly relaxing body high that causes a tingling sensation combined with a very pleasant head high.