Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A cross of Electric Watermelon and 9lb Hammer, JinxProof Genetics’ Safety Meeting will unload your stresses and keep you moving forward. Coming drenched in trichomes, the light green buds give off a gassy smell with hints of skunky melon and earthy kush undertones. Safety Meeting may be a great strain when you need to leave some stress behind but still have the day ahead of you.
Be the first to review this product.
A cross of Electric Watermelon and 9lb Hammer, JinxProof Genetics’ Safety Meeting will unload your stresses and keep you moving forward. Coming drenched in trichomes, the light green buds give off a gassy smell with hints of skunky melon and earthy kush undertones. Safety Meeting may be a great strain when you need to leave some stress behind but still have the day ahead of you.