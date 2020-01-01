 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Safety Meeting

Safety Meeting

by Fifty Fold

A cross of Electric Watermelon and 9lb Hammer, JinxProof Genetics’ Safety Meeting will unload your stresses and keep you moving forward. Coming drenched in trichomes, the light green buds give off a gassy smell with hints of skunky melon and earthy kush undertones. Safety Meeting may be a great strain when you need to leave some stress behind but still have the day ahead of you.

Safety Meeting

Safety Meeting

