A cross of Electric Watermelon and 9lb Hammer, JinxProof Genetics’ Safety Meeting will unload your stresses and keep you moving forward. Coming drenched in trichomes, the light green buds give off a gassy smell with hints of skunky melon and earthy kush undertones. Safety Meeting may be a great strain when you need to leave some stress behind but still have the day ahead of you.