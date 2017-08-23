ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. 9 Pound Hammer
Indica

4.5 838 reviews

9 Pound Hammer

aka 9 lb Hammer, Nine Pound Hammer

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

Effects

586 people reported 3861 effects
Relaxed 70%
Sleepy 50%
Happy 35%
Euphoric 33%
Hungry 20%
Pain 31%
Stress 30%
Insomnia 28%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

838

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More hungryLeafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More hungryLeafly flower for Afghani
Afghani
More hungryLeafly flower for God's Gift
God's Gift
More tinglyLeafly flower for Granddaddy Purple
Granddaddy Purple
More gigglyLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More hungryLeafly flower for Afgoo
Afgoo
More ocimene
Lineage

First strain parent
Gooberry
parent
Second strain parent
Hell's OG
parent
Strain
9 Pound Hammer
First strain child
Safety Meeting
child
Second strain child
Shangri-La
child

