Fig Face

by Fig Farms

Fig Face by Fig Farms

RandomAndy

Very good, my new favorite strain, beautiful all around. Light Earthy fruit roasted coffee smell, taste like berry, figgy/light citrus vanilla creamer. Looks amazing and breaks down great. Happy, relaxed and focused.

About this brand

Fig Farms is based in Sonoma county, and is focused on growing in-house strains that they've meticulously bred through years of research & development. Their use of original landrace strains for breeding allows them to spawn hybrids with extremely unique phenotypical characteristics not found in any other breeding lines. In 2017 Fig Farms won first place in the NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup for their landmark creation, Banana Fig 8.