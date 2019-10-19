RandomAndy
on October 19th, 2019
Very good, my new favorite strain, beautiful all around. Light Earthy fruit roasted coffee smell, taste like berry, figgy/light citrus vanilla creamer. Looks amazing and breaks down great. Happy, relaxed and focused.
Fig Face by Fig Farms
