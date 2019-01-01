 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Banana OG Cartridge

by Fire Ant Extracts

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has a reputation as a “creeper,” leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, loss of appetite, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

About this brand

