About this product

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has a reputation as a “creeper,” leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, loss of appetite, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.