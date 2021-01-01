 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. East Coast Sour Diesel
Sativa

East Coast Sour Diesel

by Fire Meds

Write a review
Fire Meds Cannabis Flower East Coast Sour Diesel

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

East Coast Sour Diesel by Fire Meds

About this brand

Fire Meds Logo

About this strain

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review