Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Created by an award winning former Apple design manager, Firefly2 heats up in less than three seconds allowing you to enjoy the delicious flavors and experience all the active ingredients the very moment they are released. Firefly’s advanced technology is so user friendly and intuitive that Newsweek called it the “iPhone of Vaporizers” and Business Insider emphasized that "anyone could pick it up and know how to use it.” Firefly comes with a companion IOS and Android app, two batteries for utmost portability, and features a glass chamber and glass vapor path which makes cleaning a breeze.
on September 11th, 2019
Very happy with the firefly2, works very fast, vaporizes flower efficiently, easy to clean, really like the application on my iPhone. The battery lasts long enough to get what I need, the extra battery is a bonus. Easy charge stand. A nice engineered vaporizer, more for the casual civilized user.
on July 20th, 2019
batteries drain fast
on June 5th, 2019
Not worth even looking at. I threw mine in the dumpster. I bought a Zeus Smite for 1/3 the price $99.00 and am very well pleased. I just feel very ripped off, please do not buy!
