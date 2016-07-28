 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Firefly 2

by Firefly

$329.95MSRP

About this product

Created by an award winning former Apple design manager, Firefly2 heats up in less than three seconds allowing you to enjoy the delicious flavors and experience all the active ingredients the very moment they are released. Firefly’s advanced technology is so user friendly and intuitive that Newsweek called it the “iPhone of Vaporizers” and Business Insider emphasized that "anyone could pick it up and know how to use it.” Firefly comes with a companion IOS and Android app, two batteries for utmost portability, and features a glass chamber and glass vapor path which makes cleaning a breeze.

85 customer reviews

Serenitylife

Very happy with the firefly2, works very fast, vaporizes flower efficiently, easy to clean, really like the application on my iPhone. The battery lasts long enough to get what I need, the extra battery is a bonus. Easy charge stand. A nice engineered vaporizer, more for the casual civilized user.

grundymun

Not worth even looking at. I threw mine in the dumpster. I bought a Zeus Smite for 1/3 the price $99.00 and am very well pleased. I just feel very ripped off, please do not buy!

About this brand

We are extremely passionate about what we do and take on unexpected challenges in order to achieve a grander vision: through the vaporization industry, we explore new realms within business and society with the goal of creating a brighter future by using research, design, and technology to enhance every individual’s freedom to be responsible for their own consciousness.