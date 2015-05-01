 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Firefly
Firefly Cover Photo

Firefly

The Highest Rated Vaporizer. Ever.

Firefly featured photo 1
Firefly featured photo 2
Firefly featured photo 3
Firefly featured photo 4
Firefly featured photo 5

About Firefly

We are extremely passionate about what we do and take on unexpected challenges in order to achieve a grander vision: through the vaporization industry, we explore new realms within business and society with the goal of creating a brighter future by using research, design, and technology to enhance every individual’s freedom to be responsible for their own consciousness.

Portable vaporizers

more products

Vape pens

more products

Related articles

See all news

Available in

United States, Arkansas, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida