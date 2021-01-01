 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Member OG
Hybrid

Member OG

by Firelands Scientific

Write a review
Firelands Scientific Cannabis Flower Member OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Firelands Scientific Logo

About this strain

Member OG

Member OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Member OG? is an Ethos Genetics cross of Member Berry 21 and Temple Kush. Bred as a limited release from Ethos Genetics, this strain brings out sweet and tart berry terpenes that are backed by gassy and floral undertones. This strain is also noted for its rich purple buds that shine like amethyst crystals. To say the least, Member OG? won’t be an easy one to forget.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review