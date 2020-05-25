Firelands Scientific
Member OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Member OG effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
11% of people say it helps with insomnia
Nausea
11% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!