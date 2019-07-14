petuniapink
on July 14th, 2019
Oh I just loved my meal! It was yummy especially with some cooked sausage along side. The Hemp flavor pairs great with the Chile. YUMMMMMMM
$14.00MSRP
Hemp extract macaroni and cheese with cheddar, Hatch green chile, garlic, and 35 mg hemp CBD. A medium spicy delight, full of Southwestern flavor, and US-grown Hemp-CBD isolate to keep you feeling good. To make our mac and cheese all you need to do is boil 2 cups of water with the pasta and peppers. When all the water is absorbed, add the cheese, hemp extract, and spice mix then stir vigorously. Packed in recyclable, portable and packable, weather resistant bags. As always 3% of every sale is donated to local conservation or access efforts that improve fishing and/or skiing.
on July 14th, 2019
on July 14th, 2019
Yep, this is delicious. Give it a try if you haven't yet.
on July 14th, 2019
Really delicious treat. The feeling of relaxation washed over me with this fantastic array of flavors and sensation. After a beautiful day hiking with my dog I was pleased to try this new product I had purchased. It was exactly the cherry on top to my wonderful outdoor day.