Atkinslvr
on April 8th, 2019
They do more than just calm me down. They've managed to totally overhaul my outlook on life.
Made with our proprietary herbal formula, each time-released capsule contains Turmeric, known for its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Along with adaptogen herbs Sour Jujube Seed, Schisandra Fruit, and Biota Seed, this highly beneficial combination facilitates natural healing and recovery properties. These capsules provide optimal absorption of our premium organic hemp cannabidiol, unlocking its full potential.
on April 8th, 2019
