  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. CBD Capsules

CBD Capsules

by Flav

Flav Edibles Capsules CBD Capsules

About this product

Made with our proprietary herbal formula, each time-released capsule contains Turmeric, known for its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Along with adaptogen herbs Sour Jujube Seed, Schisandra Fruit, and Biota Seed, this highly beneficial combination facilitates natural healing and recovery properties. These capsules provide optimal absorption of our premium organic hemp cannabidiol, unlocking its full potential.

Atkinslvr

They do more than just calm me down. They've managed to totally overhaul my outlook on life.

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.