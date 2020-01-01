Flav
Experience Higher Value
About Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.
Available in
United States, Washington, California, Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Arkansas