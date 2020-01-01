 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Indica-dominant Hybrid cultivated from OG Kush and Durban Poison. Up to 65% THC. Flavor Profile: No need to wait on cookie delivery from your local girl scout troop to enjoy the flavors of mint, fruit, and subtle chocolate undertones accompanied by a sweet yet earthy aroma. The Effects: A strong body buzz and head high makes this strain a very popular choice for end of day relaxation and stress relief. • Reverse air flow mechanism • Advanced Live Resin extraction process • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.