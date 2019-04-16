RossCurtis
on April 16th, 2019
Awesome snack! highly recommend who loves the taste of fruits
This snack provides maximum fun and fruitiness with premium cannabis infused puffs made from only the highest quality ingredients. 10mg THC per piece (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.
