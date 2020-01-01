Captain's Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$8.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Hawaiian and Jack Herer strains. Flavor Profile: Say aloha to sweet citrus and fresh fruit with some subtle earthiness. The Effects: Mood lifting relaxation and feelings of well-being, like a sunset luau. • Distillate dipped and kief-coated • Top shelf flower – all bud, no trim
Be the first to review this product.