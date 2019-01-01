About this product
Enjoy buds with rich flavors and soothing effects with Pineapple Preserves flowers. These flower's express tart, tropical notes that emulate very ripe fruit. Flav master growers cultivate these ladies to reach their optimal genetic potential, then harvest and cure Pineapple Preserves to perfection. Take tokes of sweet pineapple flavors with these Flav buds.
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.