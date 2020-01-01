1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
"Flav is proud to usher the advancement of cannabis science. The team is dedicated to crafting the best cannabis products available on the market and creates a wide range of products for every lifestyle. With a selection of cannabis products ranging from vape cartridges to edibles and almost everything in between, Flav is the go-to cannabis brand for anyone in search of premium quality and maximum potency."
Be the first to review this product.